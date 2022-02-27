Toroso Investments LLC Invests $101,000 in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 268,956 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 256,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 319,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSAG opened at $9.71 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

