Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Shawn Wallace Purchases 15,000 Shares

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,566,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,918,640.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Shawn Wallace purchased 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Shawn Wallace bought 1,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$830.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Shawn Wallace bought 10,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

Shares of Torq Resources stock opened at C$0.67 on Friday. Torq Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

