Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$6.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 31,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,815,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,438,520. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,975,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,666.37. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 889,534 shares of company stock worth $5,163,136.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

