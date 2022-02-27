Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$6.59. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.52, with a volume of 31,153 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
