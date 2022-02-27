Tranchess Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.77 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,892.53 or 0.99939584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022691 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014909 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00294110 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,290,477 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

