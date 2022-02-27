TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

TransAlta has increased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 228.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransAlta by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

