Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $574.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

