TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.70. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 939,279 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 547,473 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.