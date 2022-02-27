TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.70. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 939,279 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.85.
About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)
TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.
