Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $3.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

