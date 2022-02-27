TravelNote Trading Down 28.9% This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $12,213.68 and $4.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.63 or 0.07132815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.82 or 0.99874555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003082 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

