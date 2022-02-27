Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $9.43.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
