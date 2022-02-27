Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$1.34. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 468,220 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

