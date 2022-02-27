Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of ATVCU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

