Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.75 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on Trilogy Metals and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.63.

Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.0808556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

