TriMas (TRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TriMas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

