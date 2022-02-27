Truist Financial Comments on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

FMS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

