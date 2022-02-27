Truist Financial Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $200.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.