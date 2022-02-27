Truist Financial Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $150.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

