Truist Financial Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $150.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 48,356 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.