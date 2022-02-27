Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $439.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.