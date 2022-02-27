Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tenable were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after acquiring an additional 873,879 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 839.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 567,228 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,743,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,217,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $1,170,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,500. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

