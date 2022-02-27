Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $275,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,721 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cohu were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

