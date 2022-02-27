Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.