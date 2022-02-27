Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $838.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

