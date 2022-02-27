Turing (TWKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Turing to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Turing stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42. Turing has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

