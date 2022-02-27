Turing (TWKS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Turing to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Turing stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42. Turing has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $34.43.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
About Turing (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turing (TWKS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.