Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

