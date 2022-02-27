Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 19,100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

AVY stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $168.31 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

