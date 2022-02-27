Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 222,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sientra were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

