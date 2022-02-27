Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.78 Million Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $407.66 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

