Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 34,916 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRC. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of MGRC opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.54%.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

