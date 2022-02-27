Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,500 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SD. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

