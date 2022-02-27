Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 424,800 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NiSource by 419.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $82,287,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 64.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

