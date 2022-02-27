Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $271,897. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

