Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 274,089 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,089 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $10.34.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

