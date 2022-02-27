Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.94 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,835 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $153,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

