Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 26,896 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 408,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,442,000 after buying an additional 183,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $14.03 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.