Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 590,945 shares of company stock worth $354,070. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

