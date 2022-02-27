U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Lowered to $123.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
NYSE:USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
