U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Lowered to $123.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

