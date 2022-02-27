U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SLCA traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 6,898,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,056. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

