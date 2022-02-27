UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $886,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,812,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,121,000 after buying an additional 437,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after buying an additional 351,510 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

