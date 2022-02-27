UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.86 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,857,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $809.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $813.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $966.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $920.49. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.