UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $728.47 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,360,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 302,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $728,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.