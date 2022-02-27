UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,265,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,224,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $651,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Infosys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

