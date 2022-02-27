UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,439 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,032,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Accenture by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 361,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Accenture by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 498,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 192,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $322.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $244.44 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

