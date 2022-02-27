UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 719,662 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,401,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 719,662 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,243,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 186.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

