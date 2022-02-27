UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,854,000 after purchasing an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

