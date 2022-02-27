UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of XT opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.65. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

