UBS Group AG Purchases 15,915 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $28,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $237.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.53 and its 200 day moving average is $244.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

