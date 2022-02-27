UBS Group AG Sells 17,323 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

