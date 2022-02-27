UBS Group AG Sells 29,943 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $29,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

