UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 260 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.